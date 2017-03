Sept 17 Chemring Group Plc

* Q3 revenue from continuing operations 77.5 million stg versus 110.5 million stg year agoBased on current expectations of order intake and product delivery and absent any material change in customer behaviour, full year expectations broadly unchanged

* Group's order book at 31 july 2014 was £417.5 million, 3.9% higher than continuing operations order book of £401.8 million at 30 april 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: