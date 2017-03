Nov 25 Chemring Group Plc

* Expectations for trading performance for year ended 31 October remain in line with guidance given in interim management statement issued on 17 September

* Revenue from continuing operations in final quarter was approximately £117 million

* Order book at 31 October 2014 was approximately £486 million, an increase of £68 million since 31 July 2014

* Significant orders from US and Middle East customers have been received