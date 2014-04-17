BRIEF-Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing,terminates previous offering
* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering
April 16 Chemtura Corp plans to sell its agrochemicals business to Platform Specialty Products Corp for about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The two specialty chemicals companies, each with a market value of about $2.4 billion, plan to announce the deal on Thursday, the newspaper said. (r.reuters.com/fyz58v)
The deal will be paid for with $950 million in cash and 2 million Platform shares, the Journal said.
Chemtura's agrochemicals unit sells chemicals-based products such as insecticides and growth regulators.
Chemtura and Platform Specialty were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.