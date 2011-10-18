(Follows alerts)

Oct 18 Chemtura Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled helped by higher selling prices at its industrial performance products business, but the specialty chemicals maker said it sees some weakness in the fourth quarter.

"Our industrial customers remain cautious as to the macroeconomic and business outlook, and we see areas of localized weakness," Chief Executive Craig Rogerson said in a statement.

The Philadelphia-based company, which is expected to post third-quarter results on Nov. 1, also said it will repurchase up to $50 million of its shares.

For the third quarter, the company's net earnings from continuing operations rose to $22 million from $9 million a year ago.

Sales rose 9 percent to $773 million.

