Sept 25 Germany's Lanxess AG said on Sunday it would buy U.S.-based specialty chemical company Chemtura Corp for $33.50 per share in cash.

The world's largest synthetic rubber maker said it has secured bridge financing for the deal which has an enterprise value of about 2.4 billion euros ($2.69 billion). ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)