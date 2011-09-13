* Says orders to date on track to meet Q3 targets
* Q3 est EPS $0.38, est rev $808.6 mln
* Shares up 3 pct
Sept 13 Specialty chemicals maker Chemtura Corp
said it expects third-quarter results to be better than
the previous year despite many of its customers being cautious
in view of the current financial volatility.
"To date, orders for our products are at levels tracking to
our objective of year-on-year improvement in the third quarter
of 2011," Chief Executive Craig Rogerson said in a statement.
For the quarter ended September 2010, the company reported
earning of 4 cents a share on revenue of $710 million.
Analysts, on average, are expecting third-quarter 2011
earnings of 38 cents per share, on revenue of $808.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, the company said it was difficult to provide a
clear view of the fourth quarter due to prevailing economic
uncertainty.
Shares of the Philadelphia-based company were trading up 3
percent at $12.71 in early trade on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)