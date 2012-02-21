Feb 21 Canadian utility Fortis Inc said it will acquire CH Energy Group Inc for about $1 billion.

Last November, Fortis had said it was looking to expand in the United States and could have as many U.S. assets as Canadian within 10 years.

Fortis will also assume $500 million debt on closing of the deal. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)