May 20 Chengdu CORPRO Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 26 for 2015

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 27 and the dividend will be paid on May 27

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/azuqM7

