BEIJING May 19 Auto parts maker Sichuan
Chengfei Integration Technology Corp Ltd plans to
take over the military assets of Aviation Industry Corporation
of China (AVIC) for 15.8 billion yuan ($2.53 billion),
transforming itself into a major-listed military aircraft and
missile builder.
Sichuan Chengfei plans to place 955 million shares at 16.6
yuan per share to AVIC, Hongdu Aviation Industry Group and China
Huarong Asset management Co Ltd in exchange for control of three
AVIC subsidiaries, it said in a stock exchange statement late on
Sunday.
China Huarong holds a 5.9 percent share of one of the AVIC
subsidiaries, Shenyang Aircraft Industry Group Co.
In a separate deal, Sichuan Chengfei said it plans to raise
5.3 billion yuan via a share placement with AVIC and 9 other
companies. Funds will be used to boost the performance of its
fighter jets and other aviation weapons, it said without
elaborating.
Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group and Shenyang Aircraft, two
of the AVIC units that Sichuan Chengfei plans to take over, are
major fighter jet makers in China, while Hongdu Aviation is the
country's major missile production base.
Sichuan Chengfei's Shenzhen-traded shares have been
suspended since Dec. 23 last year. It jumped to its daily
trading limit at 16.7 yuan shortly after it resumed trading on
Monday.
($1 = 6.2334 yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)