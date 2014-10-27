Oct 27 Chenguang Biotech Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 348.2 million yuan (56.93 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xvmrvM; bit.ly/1v3Yp8L

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1160 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)