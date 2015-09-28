Sept 28 Activist investor Carl Icahn raised his stake in liquefied natural gas company Cheniere Energy Inc to 11.43 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Icahn raised his stake to 9.6 percent on Sept. 14.

The biggest investor in the company as of Sept. 14, Icahn now owns 27 million shares of the Houston-based company. (1.usa.gov/1VmRlSf)

Cheniere appointed Icahn Enterprises directors Jonathan Christodoro and Samuel Merksamer to its board last month, weeks after Icahn disclosed his stake in the company. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)