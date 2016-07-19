(Updates headline with reason for shutdown and number of exported cargoes)

MILAN, July 19 Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast will shut down for planned maintenance in September, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The exact timing of the shutdown has not been set yet, one of the sources said.

The plant, which started-up in February and has exported 18 cargoes to date, can produce around 4.5 million tonnes of LNG per year from its one existing production line, known as train 1.

Spot LNG prices have risen 40 percent since March to around $5.75 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), driven by production outages in Australia and rising oil prices.

The second LNG train at Cheniere's Louisiana plant will likely enter service by the end of August, according to market intelligence firm Genscape.