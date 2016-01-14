Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still makes large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
Jan 14 Cheniere Energy Partners LP delayed the first export of liquefied natural gas cargo from its Sabine Pass liquefaction project in Louisiana, citing "instrumentation issues".
Cheniere said on Thursday said it now expected the export to take place in late February or March, instead of late January. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.