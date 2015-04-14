BRIEF-Atossa Genetics now sees public offering of up to 1.0 mln class A units
* Now sees public offering of up to 1.0 million class a units consisting common stock and warrants - sec filing
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Cheniere expects to make a final investment decision on its planned Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in the United States within the next 30 days, a company executive said on Monday.
Ramzi Mroueh , vice-president of origination at Cheniere International, said Cheniere had agreed financing for Corpus Christi and sealed a $9.5 billion engineering, procurement and construction contract with engineering firm Bechtel.
"We expect to sell another 2 million tonnes (of LNG supply from the project) by the end of the year," he said.
Mroueh added that the firm should make its final investment decision on an additional two production trains at its Sabine Pass LNG export project in the United States this year, specifically trains five and six.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)
* Now sees public offering of up to 1.0 million class a units consisting common stock and warrants - sec filing
CURITIBA, Brazil, March 28 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday raided a brokerage in Rio de Janeiro which they allege helped launder money for corrupt former executives of state-run oil firm Petrobras, as part of their sprawling "Car Wash" anti-graft probe.