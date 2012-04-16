(Adds detail, background throughout; adds WASHINGTON to
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. regulators
granted Cheniere Energy approval on Monday to build an
export plant for liquefied natural gas at Sabine Pass in
Louisiana, the first project of its kind in the United States in
50 years.
The approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC) paves the way for construction to begin at Sabine Pass
LNG, which Cheniere says could be ready by 2015.
Cheniere will be able to export up to 2.2 billion cubic feet
of natural gas per day, the equivalent of 16 million tonnes per
year (mtpa) of LNG, from Sabine Pass.
The plant will be built in two stages, the first consisting
of two production units, or trains, of 4 mtpa each, FERC said.
"Today's order finds that the project can be constructed and
operated safely and with minimal environmental impacts," FERC
said in a statement.
Sabine Pass LNG will export abundant domestic natural gas
via tanker to higher-paying markets across the globe. Customers
from Europe, India and South Korea have already signed long-term
supply deals with Cheniere.
Cheniere said it has engaged eight financial institutions to
raise up to $4 billion in debt to help finance construction at
Sabine.
In February, private equity firm Blackstone Group LP
said it would invest $2 billion in Cheniere Energy Partners to
help fund the plant's construction.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister in New York and Ayesha Rascoe
Reporting by Edward McAllister in New York and Ayesha Rascoe in Washington