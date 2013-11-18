BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
Nov 18 Cheniere Partners: * Cheniere partners announces offering of $1.0 billion senior secured notes due
2022 by sabine pass liquefaction * Cheniere energy-intends to use proceeds from offering to pay capital costs of
construction of first 4 liquefaction trains at facility in Louisiana * Cheniere energy-says sabine will also use proceeds to reduce commitments on
ratable basis under sabine liquefaction's 4 credit facilities of $5.9 billion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage [CQP.A LNG.A CQP.A CQP.A]
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)