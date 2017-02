MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo (CHEq.L) said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose 15 percent year-on-year to $48.3 million helped by increased prices and higher demand.

Revenues grew 24 percent to stand at $382.5 million, Cherkizovo said in a statement, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13 percent to $71.6 million. (Reporting By Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)