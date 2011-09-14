* Net profit up to $48.3 mln from $42.1 mln

* Revenues grow 24 pct to $382.5 mln

* EBITDA up 13 pct to $71.6 mln (Adds CEO comment, details)

MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo (CHEq.L) said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose 15 percent year-on-year to $48.3 million helped by increased prices and higher demand as well as state subsidies.

Revenues grew 24 percent to stand at $382.5 million, Cherkizovo said in a statement, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13 percent to $71.6 million.

The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 19 percent from 21 percent, but the company said its second half performance will improve.

"We are already returning to normalised profitability levels, and this will offset the negative impact of the performance in the beginning of the year," it said in a statement.

Cherkizovo said it received $25.9 million in direct subsidies for the first half of 2011 which were introduced by the government to help farmers offset the impact of last year's heatwave, against $18.5 million a year ago.

"For the remainder of the year we see our primary drivers to be the increasing demand for our products, a positive pricing environment and stabilising input costs structure... We also welcome the Government's recent decision to offer direct subsidies to offset sharp cost increases," it said.

Cherkizovo is building up poultry production as it is targeting a 20-25 percent share of the domestic market in the long term compared with just under 10 percent now. (Reporting By Maria Kiselyova)