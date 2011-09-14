* Net profit up to $48.3 mln from $42.1 mln
* Revenues grow 24 pct to $382.5 mln
* EBITDA up 13 pct to $71.6 mln
(Adds CEO comment, details)
MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo
(CHEq.L) said on Wednesday its second-quarter net
profit rose 15 percent year-on-year to $48.3 million helped by
increased prices and higher demand as well as state subsidies.
Revenues grew 24 percent to stand at $382.5 million,
Cherkizovo said in a statement, and adjusted earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose
13 percent to $71.6 million.
The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 19 percent from 21
percent, but the company said its second half performance will
improve.
"We are already returning to normalised profitability
levels, and this will offset the negative impact of the
performance in the beginning of the year," it said in a
statement.
Cherkizovo said it received $25.9 million in direct
subsidies for the first half of 2011 which were introduced by
the government to help farmers offset the impact of last year's
heatwave, against $18.5 million a year ago.
"For the remainder of the year we see our primary drivers to
be the increasing demand for our products, a positive pricing
environment and stabilising input costs structure... We also
welcome the Government's recent decision to offer direct
subsidies to offset sharp cost increases," it said.
Cherkizovo is building up poultry production as it is
targeting a 20-25 percent share of the domestic market in the
long term compared with just under 10 percent now.
(Reporting By Maria Kiselyova)