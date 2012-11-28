MOSCOW Nov 27 Russian meat firm Cherkizovo said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose 64 percent, year-on-year, to $62.8 million.

Sales rose 3 percent in dollar terms to $394.5 million, while increasing by 11 percent in roubles, the company said in a statement.

A Reuters survey of six analysts had produced average net profit and revenue forecasts of $56.3 million and $397.6 million respectively.