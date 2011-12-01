MOSCOW Dec 1 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 18 percent helped by an acquisition and higher prices for its products.

The net profit rose to $42.6 million from $35.9 million in the third quarter of 2010, the company said in a statement.

Cherkizovo, which bought poultry farmer Mosselprom in May, has been building up poultry production and targeting a 20-25 percent market share compared with just under 10 percent now.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 32 percent in the third quarter to $72.2 million with a 19 percent EBITDA margin, flat year-on-year.

Sales increased 32 percent to stand at $389.2 million. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Andrey Ostroukh)