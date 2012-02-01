MOSCOW Feb 1 Russian meat producer
Cherkizovo said on Wednesday its poultry sales rose 34
percent to around 260,200 tonnes in 2011, while pork sales
volumes were up 4 percent.
"We delivered a 34 percent increase in sales volumes within
our poultry division in 2011 through a combination of organic
growth, the contribution from (acquisition of) Mosselprom, and
the launch of additional facilities," Chief Executive Sergei
Mikhailov said in a statement.
He added that the financial performance for 2011 was likely
to have been in line with the group's own expectations.
Sales in the meat processing division were up 3 percent.
