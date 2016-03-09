(Refiles to remove extra word from headline)
* Tests show legacy of Chernobyl poisoning people's lives
* Thousands of children drinking radioactive milk every day
* Research was commissioned by Greenpeace
* Economic crises mean there is reduced testing
By Andrew Osborn
MOSCOW, March 9 Economic crises convulsing
Russia, Ukraine and Belarus mean testing in areas contaminated
by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster has been cut or restricted,
Greenpeace said, and people continue to eat and drink foods with
dangerously high radiation levels.
According to scientific tests conducted on behalf of the
environmental campaigning group, overall contamination from key
isotopes such as caesium-137 and strontium-90 has fallen
somewhat, but lingers, especially in places such as forests.
People in affected areas are still coming into daily contact
with dangerously high levels of radiation from the April, 1986
explosion at the nuclear plant that sent a plume of radioactive
fallout across large swathes of Europe.
"It is in what they eat and what they drink. It is in the
wood they use for construction and burn to keep warm," the
Greenpeace report, entitled "Nuclear Scars: The Lasting legacies
of Chernobyl and Fukushima" says.
The research report seen by Reuters ahead of publication on
Wednesday said Ukraine "no longer has sufficient funds to
finance the programmes needed to properly protect the public...
this means the radiation exposure of people still living in the
contaminated areas is likely increasing."
Ukraine is suffering economic hardship, worsened by a
pro-Russian insurgency in its eastern territories, while Russia
and Belarus are also experiencing financial pressures.
The report found that in some cases, such as in grain,
radiation levels in the contaminated areas - where an estimated
5 million people live - had actually increased.
"And just as this contamination will be with them for
decades to come, so will the related impacts on their health.
Thousands of children, even those born 30 years after Chernobyl,
still have to drink radioactively contaminated milk."
Russia's ministries of health and natural resources did not
immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the
report. In Ukraine, the health, agriculture and ecology
ministries did not immediately respond.
DANGER IN THE FORESTS
Greenpeace said it had also conducted tests in areas
contaminated by the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan where an
earthquake and tsunami damaged a nuclear plant and caused a
substantial radiation leak.
As with Chernobyl, forests around the accident site were
found to have become repositories of radioactive contamination
that could not be cleaned up.
"They will pose a risk to the population for decades or even
centuries to come," the report said.
Greenpeace said the Japanese government's decontamination
efforts had so far been inadequate and left the door open to
recontamination of areas deemed to have been cleaned.
Long-term exposure to radiation can lead to severe
illnesses. Doctors in the areas worst affected by Chernobyl have
long reported a sharp rise in certain cancer rates.
Halina Chmulevych, a single mother of two living in a
village in Ukraine's Rivne region, was cited in the report as
saying she sometimes had little choice but to feed her children
contaminated food.
"We have milk and bake bread ourselves that yes is with
radiation," she was quoted as saying. "Everything here is with
radiation. Of course it worries me, but what can I do?"
(Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice in KIEV and Lidia
Kelly in MOSCOW; Editing by Ralph Boulton)