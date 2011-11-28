(Adds executive comments, details from event)
By Jane Lanhee Lee
SHANGHAI Nov 28 Chery Quantum Auto Co., a
joint venture between Chery Automobile and investment firm
Israel Corp, on Monday unveiled the design of its
first car, which it hopes will allow it to reverse a trend and
export made-in-China cars to Western Europe.
The 50-50 joint venture between Israel Corp and China's
biggest independent carmaker Chery Automobile was set up in
2007.
After years of silence, Chery Quantum, in a glitzy,
well-scripted event similar to events put on by carmakers at
international auto shows, complete with a light show and
dancers, unveiled its new brand, Qoros -- Q for quality and
mimicking the sound of the word chorus.
The first compact sedan car, whose sculpted image was
presented, will hit the European and Chinese markets by late
2013, the company said.
Chinese carmakers have been shaking up the global auto scene
with their deep pockets, with Geely buying Swedish brand Volvo
Car, but so far their local brands have failed to break into the
Western market, while China has been a key market for European
carmakers for some time.
State-owned Chery, China's biggest auto exporter, has made
inroads into South America and Russia, but failed to make its
mark in the U.S. or Western Europe with its own branded cars.
Chery faces huge challenges -- not only does Qoros need to
set up a new factory, it also needs to build up a new brand from
scratch, and overcome the image of made-in-China.
"You have the earn the trust," said Volker Steinwascher,
vice chairman of Chery Quantum, who worked for nearly two
decades for Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker.
"That means the products that you deliver must have quality,
no compromise on quality. They must look good, they must meet
customer expectation," said Steinwascher an automotive industry
veteran, noting that Apple products are also made in
China.
While the heart of the Qoros car, the engine, will be
manufactured by Chery, he said it is developed by a Western firm
and Chery Quantum would be checking its quality.
In its favour, Qoros has a top team of experienced auto
experts and executives from the West.
The biggest star, several analysts have pointed out, is
former Mini chief designer Gert Hildebrand.
"Chery-Quantum company represents an intriguing experiment,"
said Michael Dunne, auto consultant and author of "American
Wheels, Chinese Roads".
"Clearly, the innate capabilities are there. The test is
whether this new firm manages to execute the plan. Will they be
able, for example, to create culture that insists on consistent,
world-class quality while still keeping costs in line?"
Klaus Paur, Greater China Managing Director for Synovate
Motoresearch, who has done some market research for Chery
Quantum, said Qoros has a chance of following the success of
Korean carmakers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Co
and Eastern European car brands including Skoda
owned by Volkswagen and Renault's Dacia in
Western Europe.
"All these brands have succeeded in offering value for money
and this is why people are buying this."
"Nowadays 'Made in China' has a negative connotation, a
quality connotation, but overall speaking made in China does not
have to necessarily be bad as long as the quality is on a
certain level that the consumers are expecting," said Paur.
