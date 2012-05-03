(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
By Kane Wu
HONG KONG May 3 (Reuters Basis Point) - China's largest
passenger vehicle exporter, Chery Automobile Co Ltd,
is in talks with banks for a roughly Rmb6bn ($951.3 million)
loan for its joint venture with Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR)
, a wholly owned subsidiary of India's Tata Motors
Ltd, sources said.
The two companies released a joint statement on March 21
saying they had reached an agreement to establish a JV in China,
which will manufacture and sell vehicles under both JLR and the
new JV brands.
JLR and Chery will look to leverage research and
development, technology and manufacturing knowledge across the
JV, the companies said.
Sources said the two companies are seeking regulatory
approval for the Rmb17.5bn venture, which is to be based in
Changshu, Jiangsu province. The companies will proceed with the
loan when the JV gets the approval, sources said.
Reuters reported earlier that the JV would initially make
Land Rover SUVs, followed by Jaguars in the second phase.
The financial details of the JV were not disclosed in the
joint statement.
Sales in China contributed 17.2% of JLR's revenue in the
quarter to end-December, more than the United Kingdom, the
birthplace of the two brands. Demand for Jaguar and Land Rover
vehicles continues to increase significantly in China and the
companies believe they could jointly realise the potential of
these brands in the world's largest car market, the statement
said.
Founded in 1997, Anhui-based Chery produces passenger cars
and SUVs, as well as engines and transmissions. In 2011, Chery
recorded sales of 643,000 units, ranking No.6 among the
passenger vehicle manufacturers in China, according to a company
release.
ANOTHER JV ALSO SEEKING LOAN
Meanwhile, Qoros Auto Co Ltd, Chery's first JV with a
foreign company, is seeking a Rmb3bn 10-year loan for its
factory construction project.
Also located in Changshu, the 50-50 JV between Chery and
investment firm Israel Corp has mandated Export-Import
Bank of China to lead the Rmb3bn loan. Several major state-owned
banks are going through internal credit assessment to join the
deal, sources said.
The loan is offering a margin of at least 100% of the PBOC
rate, according to a source. It repays after a three-year grace
period, which is equal to the factory's construction period, the
source said.
Both shareholders will be guarantors of the deal, while the
loan is secured by all the assets of the factory construction
project.
The deal is slated to close in mid-May.
Established in 2007, Qoros Auto, formerly known as Chery
Quantum Auto Co Ltd, launched its first car brand Qoros in
November 2011. The brand will go on sale in 2013 in China and
Western Europe, a market the company hasn't yet entered with its
own brand name, according to the company's website.
Qoros has a top team of experienced auto experts and
executives from the West, including former Mini chief designer
Gert Hildebrand, Reuters reported last November.
Sources said the Changshu factory needed total investment of
Rmb7bn. On completion, the factory will have an initial
production capacity of 150,000 vehicles per annum, the company
website said.
Construction of the factory's main buildings will be
finished by June, before the assembly line is installed, a Qoros
spokesman said. The entire factory will be ready to produce cars
by the end of this year, he added. But Qoros could not comment
on the financing.
Chery was not immediately available for comment.
On December 28 last year, Chery obtained a Rmb1.8bn loan for
working capital. Huishang Bank was the mandated lead arranger of
the facility that has a tenor of less than two years.
($1 = 6.3070 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Gavin Stafford and Chris Lewis)