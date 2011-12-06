BEIJING Dec 6 A Deutsche Bank
China affiliate and Huarong Asset Management Corp intend to sell
their holdings in Chinese car maker Chery Automobile for 465
million yuan ($73.07 million), according to an asset transaction
website.
Rongde Asset Management Co, Huarong's asset management
venture with Deutsche Bank and several other overseas investors,
is seeking to shed its 16.5 million shares, or 0.43 percent of
Chery's outstanding shares, for 76.73 million yuan, according to
Beijing Equity Exchange, a government-backed platform for public
trading of assets.
Huarong, China's top state asset management firm, has also
put its 83.5 million shares, or 2.15 percent of Chery shares,
for sale for 388.28 million yuan.
In 2009, Chery sold an unspecified amount of shares to
Huarong and several other investors for 2.9 billion yuan to help
fund its auto manufacturing projects.
Gross losses at Chery, China's biggest independent car
maker, stood at 873.9 million yuan at the end of 2010, according
the equity exchange filing, although it posted net profit of 240
million yuan for the year.
In the first 10 months of 2011, Chery sold 522,800 vehicles,
down 3.1 percent from a year earlier, lagging a 5.9 percent gain
in China's overall car market, according to the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Sales of Chinese car makers, including Chery, have declined
this year after the government stripped away tax incentives for
small cars and subsidies for mini-vans at the end of 2009.
($1 = 6.3641 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)