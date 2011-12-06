BEIJING Dec 6 A Deutsche Bank China affiliate and Huarong Asset Management Corp intend to sell their holdings in Chinese car maker Chery Automobile for 465 million yuan ($73.07 million), according to an asset transaction website.

Rongde Asset Management Co, Huarong's asset management venture with Deutsche Bank and several other overseas investors, is seeking to shed its 16.5 million shares, or 0.43 percent of Chery's outstanding shares, for 76.73 million yuan, according to Beijing Equity Exchange, a government-backed platform for public trading of assets.

Huarong, China's top state asset management firm, has also put its 83.5 million shares, or 2.15 percent of Chery shares, for sale for 388.28 million yuan.

In 2009, Chery sold an unspecified amount of shares to Huarong and several other investors for 2.9 billion yuan to help fund its auto manufacturing projects.

Gross losses at Chery, China's biggest independent car maker, stood at 873.9 million yuan at the end of 2010, according the equity exchange filing, although it posted net profit of 240 million yuan for the year.

In the first 10 months of 2011, Chery sold 522,800 vehicles, down 3.1 percent from a year earlier, lagging a 5.9 percent gain in China's overall car market, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Sales of Chinese car makers, including Chery, have declined this year after the government stripped away tax incentives for small cars and subsidies for mini-vans at the end of 2009. ($1 = 6.3641 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)