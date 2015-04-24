April 24 Chesapeake Energy Corp., the
second largest U.S. natural gas producer, will create a $25
million compensation fund as part of a settlement on Friday of
antitrust and racketeering charges brought by the state of
Michigan, according to terms of the settlement reviewed by
Reuters.
A criminal antitrust trial under way in Michigan state court
in Cheboygan has been suspended as part of the settlement. In
addition to the compensation fund, Chesapeake agreed to plead no
contest to one count each of attempted antitrust violation and
false pretenses, both misdemeanors. Under terms of the
agreement, the court will dismiss those charges after 11 months
if Chesapeake adheres to the settlement terms.
The antitrust charge brought by Michigan's Attorney General
Bill Schuette against Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake alleged the
company colluded with a competitor, Encana Corp., to
suppress oil and gas land lease prices at an October 2010 state
land lease auction. Encana agreed to pay $5 million in a civil
settlement with the state in May 2014.
Separately, Chesapeake faced Michigan charges of
racketeering and false pretenses that alleged the company
defrauded private landowners in the state during 2010. Those
charges, for which Chesapeake was slated to face
another criminal trial, will be dropped by the state as part of
the settlement agreement.
(Reporting By Brian Grow and Joshua Schneyer. Editing by
Michael Williams and Chizu Nomiyama)