(Updates with comment Chesapeake and Michigan AG, further
detail on terms of settlement and charges Chesapeake faced)
By Brian Grow and Joshua Schneyer
April 24 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the
second largest U.S. natural gas producer, will create a $25
million compensation fund as part of a settlement on Friday of
antitrust, fraud and racketeering charges brought by the state
of Michigan, according to terms of the settlement reviewed by
Reuters.
In addition to the compensation fund, Chesapeake agreed to
plead no contest to one count each of attempted antitrust
violation and false pretenses, both misdemeanors. Under terms of
the agreement, the court will dismiss those charges after 11
months if Chesapeake adheres to the settlement terms. All other
criminal charges will be dismissed by the state. Chesapeake did
not admit to wrongdoing.
The antitrust case was triggered by a Reuters report in 2012
that detailed how Chesapeake and an archrival had discussed
dividing up their bids on leases of public land in Michigan to
avoid prices from escalating. (reut.rs/1ieHE8D)
"We are pleased to have reached a mutually acceptable
agreement with the Michigan Attorney General and to move past
these legacy issues inherited from past management," said Gordon
Pennoyer, a spokesman for Chesapeake.
The antitrust charge brought by Michigan's Attorney General
Bill Schuette alleged that Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake
colluded with a competitor, Encana Corp, to suppress
land prices during an oil-and-gas leasing boom in 2010. Encana
agreed to pay $5 million in a civil settlement with the state in
May 2014.
The state alleged that Chesapeake struck a deal with Encana
to avoid competing on leases offered at an October 2010 state
auction. State prosecutors said the collusion may have been a
factor pushing down state lease prices to $40 per acre at the
October 2010 public auction, from a record-high average $1,510
per acre at the prior auction five months earlier.
Chesapeake was run by chief executive Aubrey McClendon at the
time. McClendon, who co-founded Chesapeake in 1989, resigned as
CEO in 2013 after a liquidity crunch that was exacerbated by
heavy spending on oil and gas acreage and a corporate governance
crisis.
"This is a victory for Michigan taxpayers and a victory for
all the Michigan land-owners who took deep hits to their
pocketbooks following the October 2010 private land auction,"
Schuette said in a statement. "This settlement will achieve
recovery for every one of the more than 700 affected victims who
come forward and make a valid claim."
Both Chesapeake and Encana said earlier that they had
discussed forming a joint venture in Michigan but never reached
agreement. The boards of both companies had conducted internal
investigations which they said showed no collusion.
The fraud and racketeering charges, also filed in Michigan
state court in Cheboygan, alleged that Chesapeake canceled
hundreds of land leases on false pretenses after it sought to
lock up oil and gas rights in the state.
Reuters first reported on Chesapeake's land tactics in 2011.
<LINK: reut.rs/1HxrwfT>
Hundreds of landowners were notified that their leases had
been canceled by Northern Michigan Exploration, a shell company
formed by Chesapeake. Scores of landowners later sued Chesapeake
in Michigan state courts, alleging their contracts had been
breached. Hundreds of others brought claims to recoup lease
bonus money outside of court.
Schuette claimed Chesapeake, through its leasing agents,
harmed private landowners in northern Michigan by falsely
claiming that mortgages on their properties were a legitimate
basis for the lease cancellations. Landowners were previously
told the mortgages were not a problem, the state alleged.
The $25 million settlement fund, which will be administered
by an independent oil and gas attorney, will "compensate
landowners for the assessed value of their oil and gas interests
that (Chesapeake) offered to lease in 2010," according to the
settlement terms.
Both Michigan landowners who previously settled litigation
against Chesapeake and those who never sued will be eligible to
make claims for compensation from the fund within 120 days of
its formation. If any money remains after the initial claims are
paid, up to $2.5 million will to Michigan's State Park Endowment
Fund.
Michigan agreed not to bring further criminal charges
against Chesapeake or current and former employees and
contractors resulting from the leasing tactics. The state also
lifted a ban on new lease bidding by Chesapeake.
In April 2014, Chesapeake and Encana were informed that a
Justice Department probe into whether they violated antitrust
laws in Michigan had concluded.
The Justice Department is still pursuing an investigation
into potentially anti-competitive behavior in oil and gas
leasing by Chesapeake in other states.
(Reporting By Brian Grow and Joshua Schneyer. Editing by
Michael Williams, Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)