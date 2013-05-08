Swiss firms set goals to get more women into top roles
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss firms from food and beverage giant Nestle to banking groups UBS and Credit Suisse pledged new goals on Tuesday to support and promote women.
May 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled in favor of Chesapeake Energy Corp in a dispute with Bank of New York Mellon Corp over the natural gas company's effort to buy back $1.3 billion of notes early.
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said Chesapeake's March 15 notice to redeem the notes, which otherwise would have matured in 2019, at 100 cents on the dollar plus interest was timely and effective.
In his 92-page decision, Engelmayer rejected the claim by Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee for the notes, that Chesapeake had missed an earlier redemption deadline.
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss firms from food and beverage giant Nestle to banking groups UBS and Credit Suisse pledged new goals on Tuesday to support and promote women.
* Co, Honda announced executive structure for their joint venture company, Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC
March 7 A variety of online services from Microsoft Corp suffered outages for several hours on Tuesday across Western Europe and the Eastern United States, according to the company's technical support sites.