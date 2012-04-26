NEW YORK, April 26 Chesapeake Energy's
crews have not brought a stricken well near Douglas, Wyoming,
under control due to unfavorable conditions on Thursday
afternoon, the state oil and gas commission said.
"The field inspector reported from the security point that
weather conditions remain unfavorable," at 1:00 p.m. Mountain
time Tom Doll, the state's oil and gas supervisor said.
Chesapeake said earlier that crews were waiting for the wind
speed and direction to change before they could begin operations
to bring the well under control.
The well has been leaking natural gas and drilling mud since
Tuesday after Chesapeake lost control while installing a casing.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Joshua Schneyer)