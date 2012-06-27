UPDATE 4-Oil prices steady despite record U.S. inventories
* Both U.S. crude production rising as shale investment booms
June 27 Chesapeake Energy Corp's new independent chairman will receive Chesapeake stock awards valued at $750,000 along with cash compensation that will based on his length of service, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Archie Dunham, former chairman of ConocoPhillips, replaced Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon as chairman on T hursday. The company's board stripped McClendon of the title in part due to a governance crisis at the U.S. oil and gas company.
Dunham received an initial restricted stock awards valued at about $500,000 and an annual restricted stock award valued at $250,000, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Chesapeake's directors' compensation was cut 20 percent in May after criticism from investors. Directors now receive an annual stock award of $250,000 and a cash retainer of $100,000.
The company's four new directors and Dunham who were named on Thursday will receive cash compensation this year on a pro-rated basis, the filing said. (Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Both U.S. crude production rising as shale investment booms
GENEVA, Feb 16 El Nino weather conditions could return to heat up the planet later this year, although neutral conditions are slightly more likely, the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a statement on Thursday.
* Coal generation more than halves in 2016 (Recasts, adds details, CEO comments, analyst comment, share price)