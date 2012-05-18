(Adds byline, data, analyst quote)
By Anna Driver
May 18 Chesapeake Energy Corp, under
growing pressure from shareholders to improve corporate
governance, reduced the compensation for its outside directors
by 20 percent and eliminated their use of its aircraft for
personal travel, the company said on Friday.
Chesapeake and its board have come under fire in recent
weeks after Reuters reported, among other things, that
Chesapeake CEO Aubrey McClendon had taken out more than $1
billion in previously undisclosed loans using his interest in
company wells.
The source of the executive's financing, EIG Global Energy
Partners, also has big investments in Chesapeake, a situation
that analysts and academics argue could put the executive's
interest ahead of his shareholders.
The natural gas producer said each of its eight outside
directors will receive total annual compensation of $350,000,
comprised of a $100,000 cash component and a $250,000 equity
component.
Phil Weiss, analyst at Argus Research, said the changes were
positive, but said more was needed.
"I'd like to see there be some more turnover on the board.
reactionary doesn't cut it," Weiss said. "There needs to be real
change."
The reduction puts the pay at or below the average director
compensation at Chesapeake's peers, it said.
Prior to the cut, Chesapeake's directors were richly
compensated. In the last three years, total compensation for all
of Chesapeake's directors was valued at $13.3 million. That is
far above peers Devon Energy Corp's $4.5 million and EOG
Resources Inc's $7.5 million, according to data compiled by
Reuters.
Directors were also allowed to use take personal trips on
jets in which Chesapeake has a fractional ownership, a perk
described by proxy governance firm ISS as a "problematic
director pay practice" in a 2011 report.
Earlier this week, Chesapeake shareholders asked a judge to
delay the June 8 annual meeting, arguing more disclosures are
needed about McClendon's loans and pay.
New York Comptroller John Liu on Thursday urged shareholders
to withhold support for the two Chesapeake directors up for
re-election, Richard Davidson and Burns Hargis.
Since the Reuters investigation was published on April 18,
Chesapeake's board said it will strip McClendon of his
chairman's title and the company and its CEO have increased
disclosures about the program that grants an interest in all
company wells, called the Founders Well Participation Program.
Chesapeake said its search for a non-executive chairman to
head up the oil and gas company is progressing.
(Additiona reporting By Matt Daily and Mike Erman in New York;
Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)