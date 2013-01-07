* Shares edge lower post-market
* Incentive compensation for execs slashed
* More reimbursement for personal jet use
By Anna Driver
Jan 7 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the U.S.
oil and gas company battling a governance crisis and financial
strain, said on Monday its chief executive officer, Aubrey
McClendon, will not receive a bonus for 2012.
Last year was rough for Chesapeake and McClendon. The
company faced both a liquidity crisis brought on by low gas
prices and heavy spending and a governance crisis that resulted
in shareholders effectively taking control of the board of
directors in June.
McClendon has come under fire for blurring the line between
his personal dealings and that of the company. He was stripped
of his title as chairman of the company he co-founded in 1989
last year.
A Reuters investigation published in April found that
McClendon had arranged to personally borrow more than $1 billion
from EIG Global Energy Partners, a firm that also is a big
investor in Chesapeake.
The loans, arranged through McClendon's personal shell
companies, were secured by his interest in company wells.
McClendon is allowed to take a 2.5 percent stake in every single
well Chesapeake drills under a controversial program called the
Founders Well Participation Program (FWPP).
He must also shoulder the same percentage of the wells'
costs. After the Reuters report on McClendon's personal loans,
the company's board, at the urging of major shareholders, said
in May it would end the well program 18 months early in June
2014.
The FWPP has also come under the scrutiny of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and the Internal Revenue
Service and Chesapeake's board.
Other Reuters investigations found McClendon ran a $200
million hedge fund that traded in the same commodities the
company produced and plotted with a competitor to suppress
prices of oil and gas acreage in Michigan.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Chesapeake's
land deals in Michigan.
As part of the company's efforts to shore up governance,
McClendon will also reimburse the company for his personal use
of company aircraft in excess of $250,000. Previously that
amount was $500,000, the filing said.
Chesapeake said it will make deep cuts to its executive's
incentive compensation, according to a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company also pledged to
implement a shareholder proposal passed in June that would
eliminate the staggered election of its board of directors.
Chesapeake originally lobbied for the Oklahoma statute
mandating classified boards but said it will now seek to have
all of its directors elected on a annual basis, beginning in
2013.
Shares of Chesapeake edged lower after the close of regular
trading. The stock fell to $17.58 from its New York Stock
Exchange close of $17.62.