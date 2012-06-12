By Anna Driver
| HOUSTON, June 12
HOUSTON, June 12 Chesapeake Energy Corp's
board of directors, despite being taken to task by
investors for lax oversight of Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon,
has changed the company's bylaws to allow the executive to keep
powers he had as chairman.
McClendon, who co-founded Chesapeake, will lose his title as
chairman by June 22 after the board and the company's biggest
shareholders approve an independent chairman to replace him.
That action was taken after Reuters reported that McClendon
arranged for more than $1 billion in financing using his stake
in thousands of company wells as collateral.
McClendon's personal lender is also a large source of
financing for Chesapeake, a situation that may put the
executive's interests ahead of shareholders, analysts and
academics have said.
Following the board's move, taken after the annual
shareholders' meeting on Friday, McClendon and the still-unnamed
chairman each hold the power to call special meetings of
shareholders and the board of directors. The Chesapeake board
revealed the change in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission made on Friday.
"I guess that is sensible to give the CEO the right to call
a board meeting as well as the chairman," said Paul Hodgson,
senior researcher at governance firm GMI Ratings. "But I don't
understand why the CEO, who is management, should have the right
to call a special meeting of shareholders."
A board chairman, said Hodgson, is the ultimate
representative for shareholders, and it is the responsibility of
the chairman, not the CEO, to call a special shareholder
meeting.
A spokesman for Chesapeake declined to comment.
"Given what's happened, I think the shareholders deserve an
explanation," said Charles Elson, a corporate governance expert
and professor of law at the University of Delaware.
Typically, a chairman or the board of directors, but not the
CEO, have the authorization to call special shareholder meetings
and board meetings, he said.
Since April, Chesapeake's board has made a number of changes
to improve governance at the company, including cutting director
pay and setting up the early elimination of a controversial
corporate perk called the Founders Well Participation Program
(FWPP).
With that perk, McClendon is granted 2.5 percent interest in
every wells Chesapeake drills. He is required to pay operating
expenses.
