(Corrects to remove reference to Steven Dixon and Domenic
Dell'Osso Jr in the last paragraph)
May 20 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it
hired Robert Douglas Lawler of rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp
as chief executive, filling the post vacated by
co-founder Aubrey McClendon.
Lawler, who is senior vice president of international and
deep-water operations at Anadarko Petroleum, will join
Chesapeake on June 17, the company said.
McClendon's departure on April 1 came after a tumultuous
year in which a series of Reuters investigations led to civil
and criminal probes of the second-largest U.S. natural gas
producer. Chief Operating Officer Steven Dixon had been
appointed as interim CEO.
McClendon's exit was announced in late January, after a
governance crisis and a liquidity crunch due to heavy spending
on oil and gas properties.
Big shareholders took control of the board last June after
McClendon was stripped of his title as chairman of the company
he co-founded in 1989.
Chesapeake said on Monday the chairman position will be
discontinued, and Archie Dunham will continue to serve in his
role as non-executive chairman of the board.
(Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Maria Ajit Thomas in
Bangalore; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Sriraj Kalluvila)