May 17 New York City Comptroller John Liu, the
city's fiscal watchdog, on Thursday urged shareholders of
Chesapeake Energy Corp to withhold support for two
directors up for re-election, citing the company's recent
governance woes.
Last month, Reuters reported that Aubrey McClendon,
Chesapeake's chief executive officer, has used his interest in
company oil and gas wells as collateral for $1.1 billion in
loans made by a firm that is also a financier for Chesapeake
The well stakes were granted to him as a perk and the loans
may put his interests at odds with shareholders, analysts and
academics have said.
"Shareholders urgently need new directors who are willing
and able to exercise strong, independent oversight of Aubrey
McClendon, a willful CEO with a penchant for risk," Liu said in
a letter to shareholders.
The New York City Funds have $122 billion in assets under
management, including 1.9 million Chesapeake shares.
Liu also urged support of a proposal that would allow
shareholders to include a limited number of directors on the
company's proxy.
Richard Davidson and Burns Hargis are the only directors up
for re-election this year.
Chesapeake did not have an immediate comment to Liu's
letter.
Shareholders have also asked a judge to delay the annual
meeting that is scheduled for June 8, saying more disclosures
are needed.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)