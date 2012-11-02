* Shares tumble 6 pct
* Midstream deal seen complicated
* Mississippi Lime deal "frustrating" -CEO
By Anna Driver
Nov 2 Chesapeake Energy Corp's target to
pare debt to $9.5 billion or less by the end of the year may be
pushed into 2013, along with some deal closings, the company's
chief financial officer told analysts on Friday.
Shares of the U.S. oil and gas company slumped 6 percent to
$18.87 on word of the delays.
"We remain absolutely committed to reducing our net long
term debt to no more than $9.5 billion and if not achieved
December 31, 2012, we expect to accomplish this number one goal
in early 2013," CFO Domenic Dell'Osso said during a conference
call to discuss the company's third-quarter earnings.
Chesapeake has about $16 billion in long-term debt, up from
$11 billion last quarter, according to the company's latest
balance sheet.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company on Thursday reported a
third-quarter net loss of $2.1 billion compared with a year-ago
profit, as low natural gas prices caused it to write down the
value of some assets.
The company's largest investors, Carl Icahn and Mason
Hawkins - who now control the nine-member board of directors -
have urged the company to cut the debt acquired in recent years
through heavy spending on oil and gas properties.
To help achieve that, Chesapeake has pledged to sell up to
$14 billion in assets this year, but the expected closing dates
of some announced sales have not always lined up as planned.
Phil Weiss, oil analyst for Argus research, said Chesapeake
has promised quite a bit but has yet to deliver much, a
situation that is weighing on the stock.
"They still say they are going to lower debt and they still
need to complete asset sales," Weiss said. "And they just
admitted they are having trouble."
Pending deals include Global Infrastructure Partners'
planned $2.7 billion purchase of some of Chesapeake's natural
gas gathering and processing equipment, or so-called midstream
assets.
The company is also marketing acreage in the Mississippi
Lime formation and has acreage in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas
for sale as well as some properties in Oklahoma.
It is possible "that some of oil and gas sales transactions
scheduled for Q4 could actually close in Q1 2013," Dell'Osso
told analysts.
Last spring, Chesapeake initially sought an Asian partner
for a joint venture in its 2 million acres in the Mississippi
Lime formation in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. But
now, Chesapeake has had to change its marketing tactics, Aubrey
McClendon, Chesapeake's chief executive officer, told analysts.
"It's been a very long and frustrating process," McClendon
said, noting that there have been "recent turns in the approval
process for foreign companies" investing in the United States, a
factor that made the company drop its search for an Asian
partner.
Now, Chesapeake is in talks with a number of companies over
a partnership or outright sale of part of its Mississippi Lime
acreage, McClendon said.
And the pending midstream deal is "just a big, complicated
process with lots of paper to move" that involves Chesapeake's
partners and spans multiple oil and gas basins, Dell'Osso said.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Bernadette
Baum and Matthew Lewis)