UPDATE 1-Barclays gets surprise core capital boost as profit climbs
* Non-core division to close 6 months early (Adds CEO quote, Africa agreement details)
HOUSTON, April 9 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Monday it has struck three deals that will raise a total of $2.6 billion, a cash infusion needed by the U.S. oil and gas company facing a funding shortfall this year.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company will sell 58,4000 acres in Oklahoma to a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corp for $590 million. Chesapeake also is selling preferred shares worth $1.25 billion and also struck a $745 million natural gas production deal with an affiliate of Morgan Stanley.
Shares of Chesapeake rose to $21.76 in post-close trading, up from a New York Stock Exchange close of $21.47.
Chesapeake and other natural gas companies have cut production, as slumping gas prices have sapped profits. (Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Non-core division to close 6 months early (Adds CEO quote, Africa agreement details)
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Jeffrey Ubben, the chief executive officer of activist investor ValueAct Capital, told Reuters on Wednesday that his firm had been taking money out of the capital markets as valuations have become overextended, leaving it with $3 billion in cash.