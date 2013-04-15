PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 15 Energy & Exploration Partners Inc said on Monday it has acquired oil and gas acreage and some producing wells in east Texas from Chesapeake Energy Corp.
No purchase price was disclosed and a call to privately held Energy & Exploration was not immediately returned.
Chesapeake plans to sell up to $7 billion of its oil and natural gas properties this year to help fill a funding shortfall.
Energy & Exploration said it bought 57,275 acres and 11 producing wells in the Woodbine/Eagle Ford formation.
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Announces closing of acquisition of Western Manufacturing Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: