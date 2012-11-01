* Pursuing Eagle Ford sale
* Board still mulling strategy
* Adjusted EPS matched Street estimate
* Shares down nearly 3 percent post-market
By Anna Driver
Nov 1 Chesapeake Energy Corp reported a
net loss on Thursday compared with a year-ago profit, as low
natural gas prices caused the U.S. oil and gas company to write
down the value of some assets.
Chesapeake, which has large exposure to weak natural gas
prices, has pledged to sell about $14 billion in assets this
year to cut its debt and improve liquidity. The company is also
drilling for pricier crude oil and natural gas liquids.
The company said in its third-quarter earnings report that
it is pursuing the sale of some of its properties in the Eagle
Ford basin in south Texas and expects a joint venture for its
acreage in the Mississippi Lime in Oklahoma and Kansas to be
announced by the end of the year.
Still, some investors and analysts expected more details on
the company's plans for next year after big investors Carl Icahn
and Mason Hawkins took control of the nine-member board of
directors in June.
The new board was seated following a series of Reuters
investigations that raised questions about potential conflicts
of interest on the part of Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon.
There has also been an investigation into alleged collusion over
land prices.
"I'm surprised there was not more color around 2013," said
Mark Hanson, oil and gas analyst at Morningstar. "But I think
the Eagle Ford sale clues you in. They are probably going to be
selling more non-core assets."
The company left its spending forecast for 2013 largely
unchanged, but said its board continues to review strategy.
Chesapeake shares fell 2.8 percent to $19.50 in trading
after the close of the New York Stock Exchange.
Chesapeake's daily production rose 24 percent from a year
ago to average 4.142 billion cubic feet equivalent. The amount
of oil and natural gas liquids it produced daily rose 10 percent
from the second quarter to 143,000 barrels.
Even so, the company's share of production from natural gas
was a hefty 79 percent in the quarter, a period when the average
natural gas price for delivery at Henry Hub fell 32 percent from
a year-ago as large supplies weighed in.
"They simply can't turn off the gas," Morningstar's Hanson,
said. "I don't think they are out of the woods in terms of gas
price."
The loss in the third quarter was $2.1 billion, or $3.19
cents per share, compared with a profit of $879 million, or
$1.23 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding items, Chesapeake had a profit of 10 cents per
share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 10 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chesapeake Energy Corp said earlier on Thursday that
it is working with banks to issue $2 billion in debt to pay off
more-expensive loans on its bloated balance sheet.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company said it is setting up a
five-year term loan facility and would use the proceeds to pay
off a $4 billion loan it obtained in May of this year, as well
as other debt.
The May loan was a lifeline at the time when the company
was staring at a funding shortfall of about $10 billion. So far
this year, Chesapeake has sold about $12 billion of its assets.