NEW YORK May 1 Chesapeake Energy reported that natural gas production was almost unchanged in first quarter of this year compared to late 2011, confirming fears that pledges to cut output have so far failed to stem a flood of supply.

The No. 2 gas producer said it planned to extend those curbs throughout the year to counter a huge gas glut that pushed prices to ten-year lows. It said curtailments would total some 50 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the rest of the year after cutting output by 30 bcf in the first quarter.

Despite curbs imposed in February and March, however, the firm still produced 271 (bcf) in the quarter versus 272 bcf in the fourth quarter of 2011, bearing out worries that rapid growth in output from new wells would offset any reductions. Production rose from 243 bcf in the same period last year.

Chesapeake was the first driller to cut output this year. Other companies followed, but Chesapeake's curbs accounted for the lion's share, about a tenth of its daily output.

Still, traders have been dubious about whether the curbs would be sufficiently deep, or implemented for long enough, to ease oversupply and bolster prices.

"As a result of reduced drilling activity in 2012 and 2013 on its dry natural gas plays, Chesapeake is projecting a decline in its natural gas productive capacity in 2013 of approximately 12 percent after adjusting for estimated net voluntary production curtailments of approximately 80 bcf in 2012," the company said in its earnings statement.

The curtailments it reported were broadly in line with its Jan. 23 announcement that it would cut gross production by 0.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd). By Feb. 21 it had deepened the curtailments to 1 bcfd. But the overall figures show cuts were not as significant as some had hoped.

The company typically owns about 50 percent of a well's production while the other half goes to partners and royalty owners, a Chesapeake spokesman said earlier this year. So net cuts represent about half of the gross cuts announced in January and February. The other half of the curbs are borne by partners in the wells.

According to Reuters calculations based on Chesapeake's public statements, the reduction in the company's own output should have totaled about 27 bcf over the quarter.

The company provided no details for how or where the cuts occurred. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)