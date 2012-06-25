June 25 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp
and Encana Corp tumbled Monday after a Reuters
investigation showed that top executives of the two rivals
plotted in 2010 to avoid bidding against each other in a state
auction and in at least nine prospective deals with private land
owners.
Following the report, the state of Michigan pledged to
determine whether the two energy giants acted two years ago to
suppress land prices there.
Top company officials discussed ways to divide counties in
Michigan so that neither company would bid against the other for
what they then considered prime oil- and gas-acreage, emails
show. Some of the emails were between now-embattled Chesapeake
CEO Aubrey McClendon and Encana USA president Jeff Wojahn.
Ed Golder, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of
Natural Resources, which oversees state land auctions, said
officials were "reviewing the allegations" in the Reuters report
and had asked for assistance from the Michigan attorney general.
"Our commitment is to ensure the integrity of the auction
process, and to receiving fair market value for public land,"
Golder said. A spokesman for the attorney general's office
declined to comment.
Encana's chairman also pledged quick action. "In accordance
with Encana's policies, an investigation of this matter was
immediately initiated," David O'Brien, chairman of Encana's
board of directors, said in a statement. "Encana therefore will
not provide any further information at this time."
Both Chesapeake and Encana acknowledged they had discussed
forming a joint venture in Michigan in 2010 but said they
ultimately decided against it. Chesapeake declined further
comment on Monday.
News of the discussions to suppress land prices helped push
Chesapeake shares down 8.5 percent to close at $17.03 on the New
York Stock Exchange, making the company the worst performer in
the Standard & Poor's 500 on Monday. Encana's stock closed down
3.7 percent, to C$19.61 in Toronto.
Analysts said inquiries by Michigan authorities could hamper
efforts by both companies to sell or develop their holdings in
the state.
Encana is looking for a joint venture partner to help
develop its oil and gas acreage in Michigan's Collingwood shale
formation. Chesapeake aims to sell about 450,000 acres of its
holdings in northern Michigan as it works to raise money to meet
an expected $9 billion to $10 billion cash shortfall this year,
according to a prospectus released by one of its advisers
earlier this month.
About 80 percent of Chesapeake's Michigan acreage is located
on land it leased from the state. "I assume the state of
Michigan will be fairly aggressive in investigating the alleged
improprieties raised in the article, and similarly private
landowners also appear to have some basis for seeking damages"
if the companies conspired to keep land prices low, said Mark
Hanson, an oil analyst with Morningstar in Chicago
Encana controls 430,000 acres of land in Michigan's
Collingwood and Utica shale regions. It moved into the state in
2008, assembling its initial 250,000 acre position there for an
average price of $250 per acre. Its initial wells in the state
were prolific, with one producing an impressive 6.5 million
cubic feet of gas per day in its first month of production.
Chesapeake's Michigan prospectus was posted on the website
of Meagher Energy Advisors, an energy-focused asset acquisition
and divestiture firm that has sold assets for Chesapeake in the
past. Bids for the Michigan assets are due on June 29; a
decision is expected in late July, Meagher said.
But that timing may no longer be realistic. "In the short
term at least, (the antitrust allegations) could cloud the
assets. Nobody is going to want to buy these assets until they
understand the potential liability," said Logan Robinson, a law
professor at University of Detroit Mercy and a former general
counsel for automotive-parts supplier Delphi Automotive.
