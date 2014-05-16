May 16 Natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp said it expects to raise more than $4 billion from asset sales and divestitures this year.

The company, which is spinning off its oilfield services division, has been aggressively trying to repair its balance sheet and cut high spending programs put in place by co-founder and former CEO Aubrey McClendon. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)