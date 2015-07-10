(Adds Bank of New York Mellon statement, Chesapeake closing
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 10 A U.S. federal judge on Friday
ordered Chesapeake Energy Corp to pay $379.7 million to
bond investors, after the natural gas company waited too long to
tell them of its plan to redeem their $1.3 billion of bonds six
years early.
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan agreed with
bond trustee Bank of New York Mellon Corp that holders of
Chesapeake's 6.775 notes maturing in 2019 were entitled to a
special "make-whole" price because of the early redemption.
The payout is more than triple the roughly $100 million that
Chesapeake hoped to distribute in "restitutionary" damages.
It originally argued that its March 15, 2013 redemption
notice entitled it to redeem the notes at face value, but a
federal appeals court in November said that notice came one
month late.
Bank of New York Mellon acted on behalf of a variety of
hedge funds and other bondholders such as Ares Management LLC,
Aurelius Capital Management LP, P. Schoenfeld Asset Management
LP and Taconic Capital Advisors LP.
"We are pleased with the court's decision vindicating the
noteholders' interests," bank spokesman Kevin Heine said.
Chesapeake spokesman Gordon Pennoyer declined to comment.
Shares of Chesapeake closed down 31 cents, or 2.7 percent,
at $11.37 in Friday trading.
The redemption was intended to help Chesapeake reduce a debt
burden that the Oklahoma City-based company had accumulated
under former Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon, and offset
natural gas prices that had fallen to a decade low.
But Engelmayer, whose original ruling in Chesapeake's favor
was reversed by the appeals court, said investors were entitled
to hold Chesapeake to its obligations under the bond indenture,
rather than accept lesser sums.
"Investors who decided to buy (or hold) the 2019 notes were
beneficiaries of a contract," he wrote. "The interest in
respecting investors' legitimate expectations therefore supports
a payout keyed to the indenture's treatment of redemptions after
March 15, 2013."
The notes were redeemed in May 2013 as part of a
refinancing, and Chesapeake recorded a $33 million loss at the
time.
The case is Chesapeake Energy Corp v. Bank of New York
Mellon Trust Co, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 13-01582.
