(Adds Chesapeake comment, other details, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 15 A federal appeals court on
Thursday rejected Chesapeake Energy Corp's effort to
avoid having to pay $438.7 million, including interest, to
investors in a bond dispute.
By a 3-0 vote, a panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in Manhattan said the payout was justified after the
natural gas company had waited too long to tell bondholders of
its plan to redeem $1.3 billion of their debt six years early.
The court agreed with bond trustee Bank of New York Mellon
Corp that hedge funds and other holders of Chesapeake's
6.775 percent notes maturing in 2019 were contractually entitled
to a special "make-whole" price because of the early redemption.
"To hold otherwise would frustrate the noteholders'
legitimate expectations regarding their rights," the court said.
The May 2013 redemption was intended to help Chesapeake
reduce a debt burden that the Oklahoma City-based company had
accumulated under Aubrey McClendon, then its chief executive,
and offset natural gas prices that had sunk to a decade low.
"We are disappointed with the ruling and will continue to
pursue our legal options," Chesapeake spokesman Gordon Pennoyer
said. "We were prepared for this potential outcome and have
reserved the liquidity to address it."
The payout comprised $379.7 million of contract-based
damages, plus roughly $59 million of interest. That compared
with the about $100 million that Chesapeake had hoped to
distribute in "restitutionary" damages.
Bank of New York Mellon acted as trustee on behalf of
investors such as Ares Management LLC, Aurelius Capital
Management LP, P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP and Taconic
Capital Advisors LP.
The bank did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Thursday's decision upheld a July 2015 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan.
McClendon died on March 2 when his vehicle slammed into a
concrete bridge abutment in Oklahoma. A medical examiner in June
ruled the fiery crash an accident.
The case is Chesapeake Energy Corp v. Bank of New York
Mellon Trust Co, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-2366.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Bill Trott)