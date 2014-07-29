BRIEF-Aaron's CEO John Robinson's 2016 total compensation was $6.7 mln
* CEO John Robinson's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $6.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filng Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mm9UQy] Further company coverage:
July 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would spend $1.26 billion to buy back all of the outstanding preferred shares issued by its CHK Utica unit to simplify its balance sheet and eliminate about $75 million in annual dividend payments.
The natural gas producer also said it would exchange some acreage in Wyoming's Powder River Basin with a private oil and gas producer RKI Exploration & Production LLC to consolidate its holdings in the southern portion of the basin.
Chesapeake will pay RKI $450 million as part of the deal.
CHK Utica holds acreage in Ohio's Utica share field. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Harley-Davidson Inc - CEO Matthew Levatich's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $6.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Intend to use net proceeds from offering for general partnership purposes