Dec 5 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake
Energy Corp said it would sell a part of its acreage in
the Haynesville Shale area for $450 million to a private
company.
Chesapeake shares were up more than 5 percent in premarket
trading on Monday.
The company said the asset, which is located in northern
Louisiana, includes about 78,000 net acres, 40,000 of which is
core acreage. The sale also includes 250 wells with a current
net production of about 30 million cubic feet of gas per day.
Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake also said that including this
transaction, it has reached about $2 billion in gross proceeds
from divestitures either signed or closed in 2016, excluding
certain volumetric production payment repurchase transactions.
The company, which has been trying to reduce its crippling
debt load of nearly $9 billion, expects the transaction to close
in the first quarter of 2017.
Chesapeake in November said it planned to sell more assets
this year, including about 126,000 net acres in the Haynesville
Shale field in Louisiana.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)