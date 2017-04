July 21 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Tuesday it would suspend dividend payments, starting in the current quarter, to save up to $240 million a year.

The second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, which has been hurt by weak prices, was due to pay an annual dividend of 35 cents per share. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)