Sept 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it
received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking
information on the accounting methodology for the acquisition
and classification of oil and gas properties.
The natural gas producer said in May that it had received
subpoenas and demands for documents from the DoJ and some state
government agencies in connection with investigations into
possible violations of antitrust laws relating to the purchase
and lease of oil and natural gas rights.
Chesapeake had also received subpoenas from the DoJ, the
U.S. Postal Service and states, seeking information on the
company's royalty payment practices. (bit.ly/2dnnspG)
The company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it had
engaged in discussions with the DoJ, the U.S. Postal Service and
state agency representatives and continue to respond to such
subpoenas and demands. (bit.ly/2dnnsWM)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)