Nov 3 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on
Thursday it received a request from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, seeking information on its accounting
methodology for the acquisition and classification of oil and
natural gas properties.
The No. 2 U.S. natural gas producer has also received a
subpoena from the Department of Justice related to the same
issue, the company said in September.
A class action lawsuit was filed in a U.S. District Court on
Oct. 4 against Chesapeake, alleging violations of securities
laws for "purported misstatements" in its public filings, the
company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Chesapeake said it had engaged in discussions with the DoJ
and the SEC.
The company said in May it received subpoenas and demands
for documents from the DoJ and some state government agencies in
connection with investigations into possible violations of
antitrust laws relating to the purchase and lease of oil and
natural gas rights.
Chesapeake had come under scrutiny when former Chief
Executive Aubrey McClendon, who helped transform the U.S. energy
industry with shale gas, was charged in March with conspiring to
rig bids to buy oil and natural gas leases in Oklahoma.
McClendon died a day later, when his car slammed into an
overpass.
Reuters reported in 2012 that McClendon had taken out more
than $1 billion in loans using his personal stakes in thousands
of company wells as collateral.
The U.S. natural gas producer reported a surprise adjusted
profit on Thursday, helped by lower expenses, and said it
expects to exit the next two years at higher production rates.
Exxon Mobil is also being probed by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman on how the company has valued its oil reserves
in the wake of low prices and potential curbs on carbon
emissions.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)