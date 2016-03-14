March 14 Aubrey McClendon, the former chief
executive of Chesapeake Energy Corp, tapped his
vehicle's brakes twice while driving at roughly 88 miles per
hour before a fatal accident earlier this month, Oklahoma City
police said on Monday.
Energy entrepreneur McClendon was speeding well in excess of
the 50 mph speed limit before he drove left of the center lane
for 189 feet and slammed into a bridge abutment on March 2.
It was not immediately clear why McClendon tapped the brakes
twice, but the actions did not slow his Chevy Tahoe down, Chief
Bill Citty said at a press conference to release findings from
the accident investigation.
"I'm not going to speculate on what that tapping of the
brake could mean. It could mean a lot of different things,"
Citty said.
Any final determination on McClendon's cause of death will
come from a coroner, Citty said.
(Reporting by Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City and Ernest
Scheyder in Houston; Editing by Chris Reese)